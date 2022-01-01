Fyrirtækjaskrá
10x Banking
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

10x Banking Laun

Laun hjá 10x Banking eru á bilinu $112,746 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $317,800 fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá 10x Banking. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $113K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$318K
Vörustjóri
$162K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$123K
Lausnaarkitekt
$198K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá 10x Banking er Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $317,800. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá 10x Banking er $162,499.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá 10x Banking

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • QuantumBlack
  • Knotch
  • FNZ
  • Improbable
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði