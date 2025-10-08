Direktori Perusahaan
Yandex Manajer Proyek Teknis Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Proyek Teknis in Russia di Yandex berkisar dari RUB 1.47M per year untuk G14 hingga RUB 8.42M per year untuk G18. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Russia total RUB 4.14M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Yandex. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025

Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Lihat 2 Level Lainnya
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Yandex, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Proyek Teknis di Yandex in Russia mencapai total kompensasi tahunan RUB 8,422,351. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Yandex untuk posisi Manajer Proyek Teknis in Russia adalah RUB 3,932,180.

