Willis Towers Watson Gaji

Gaji Willis Towers Watson berkisar dari $19,281 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Cybersecurity Analyst di tingkat rendah hingga $227,515 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Willis Towers Watson. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuaris
Median $123K
Analis Bisnis
Median $65K
Konsultan Manajemen
Median $90K

Manajer Produk
Median $107K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$46.5K
Layanan Pelanggan
$69.7K
Ilmuwan Data
$41.7K
Manajer Proyek
$79K
Penjualan
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$54.1K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $120K
Arsitek Solusi
$228K
Total Imbalan
$81.3K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Willis Towers Watson adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $227,515. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Willis Towers Watson adalah $74,339.

