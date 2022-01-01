Direktori Perusahaan
Wabtec
Wabtec Gaji

Gaji Wabtec berkisar dari $45,531 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Teknolog Informasi (TI) di tingkat rendah hingga $144,469 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Wabtec. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/13/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $105K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Mesin
Median $90.2K
Analis Keuangan
Median $123K

Manajer Program Teknis
Median $113K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$45.5K
Desainer Produk
$98.5K
Manajer Proyek
$142K
Arsitek Solusi
$144K
Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Wabtec adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $144,469. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Wabtec adalah $109,000.

Sumber Lainnya