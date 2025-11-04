Direktori Perusahaan
ThoughtWorks
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Arsitek Solusi

  • Semua Gaji Arsitek Solusi

ThoughtWorks Arsitek Solusi Gaji

Paket kompensasi Arsitek Solusi median in India di ThoughtWorks total ₹6.25M per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total ThoughtWorks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/4/2025

Paket Median
company icon
ThoughtWorks
Solution Architect
hidden
Total per tahun
₹6.25M
Level
L5
Gaji Pokok
₹6.25M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Lama di perusahaan
5-10 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
11+ Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di ThoughtWorks?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Arsitek Solusi penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Arsitek Data

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Arsitek Solusi di ThoughtWorks in India mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₹9,141,590. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di ThoughtWorks untuk posisi Arsitek Solusi in India adalah ₹6,247,419.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk ThoughtWorks

Perusahaan Terkait

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya