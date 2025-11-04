Kompensasi Manajer Produk in India di ThoughtWorks berkisar dari ₹2.78M per year untuk Senior Product Manager hingga ₹7.17M per year untuk Principal Product Manager. Paket kompensasi yearan median in India total ₹3.46M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total ThoughtWorks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/4/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
