Direktori Perusahaan
ThoughtWorks
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Manajer Produk

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Produk

ThoughtWorks Manajer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Produk in India di ThoughtWorks berkisar dari ₹2.78M per year untuk Senior Product Manager hingga ₹7.17M per year untuk Principal Product Manager. Paket kompensasi yearan median in India total ₹3.46M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total ThoughtWorks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/4/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di ThoughtWorks?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Manajer Produk penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Produk di ThoughtWorks in India mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₹7,370,523. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di ThoughtWorks untuk posisi Manajer Produk in India adalah ₹3,456,004.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk ThoughtWorks

Perusahaan Terkait

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya