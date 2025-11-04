Direktori Perusahaan
ThoughtWorks
  • Gaji
  • Desainer Produk

  • Semua Gaji Desainer Produk

ThoughtWorks Desainer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Desainer Produk in United States di ThoughtWorks total $136K per year untuk Senior Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $81.8K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total ThoughtWorks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/4/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di ThoughtWorks?

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Desainer UX

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di ThoughtWorks in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $180,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di ThoughtWorks untuk posisi Desainer Produk in United States adalah $120,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk ThoughtWorks

Sumber Lainnya