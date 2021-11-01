Direktori Perusahaan
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Gaji

Gaji The Aerospace Corporation berkisar dari $95,475 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Akuntan di tingkat rendah hingga $184,000 untuk Insinyur Dirgantara di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan The Aerospace Corporation. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $111K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Sistem

Ilmuwan Data
Median $115K
Insinyur Mesin
Median $105K

Insinyur Dirgantara
Median $184K
Analis Keamanan Siber
Median $170K
Akuntan
$95.5K
Insinyur Elektro
$122K
Insinyur Perangkat Keras
$136K
Manajer Proyek
$105K
Perekrut
$109K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$169K
Arsitek Solusi
$150K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di The Aerospace Corporation adalah Insinyur Dirgantara dengan total kompensasi tahunan $184,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di The Aerospace Corporation adalah $118,303.

Sumber Lainnya

