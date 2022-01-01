Direktori Perusahaan
PNC Gaji

Gaji PNC berkisar dari $47,760 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Layanan Pelanggan di tingkat rendah hingga $218,900 untuk Hukum di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan PNC. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/27/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Quality Assurance (QA)

Insinyur Data

Insinyur Site Reliability

Ilmuwan Data
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Manajer Produk
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Analis Bisnis
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analis Keuangan
Median $105K
Manajer Proyek
Median $90.5K
Analis Keamanan Siber
Median $75K
Analis Data
Median $105K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
Median $116K
Bankir Investasi
Median $144K
Penjualan
Median $110K
Desainer Produk
Median $123K
Akuntan
$66.7K
Asisten Administratif
$70.4K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$98.5K
Layanan Pelanggan
$47.8K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$186K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$206K
Hukum
$219K
Konsultan Manajemen
$49.2K
Insinyur Mesin
$75.4K
Agen Properti
$116K
Perekrut
$79.6K
Arsitek Solusi
$159K

Arsitek Data

Arsitek Keamanan Cloud

Manajer Program Teknis
$74.7K
Peneliti UX
$64.7K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di PNC adalah Hukum at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $218,900. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di PNC adalah $102,856.

