Asurion Gaji

Gaji Asurion berkisar dari $44,100 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Information Technologist (IT) di tingkat rendah hingga $230,000 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Asurion. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Ilmuwan Data
Median $160K
Manajer Produk
Median $145K

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $230K
Analis Bisnis
Median $93K
Desainer Produk
Median $123K
Akuntan
$57.1K
Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$94.9K
Layanan Pelanggan
$52.8K
Manajer Sains Data
$179K
Analis Keuangan
$69.3K
Sumber Daya Manusia
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Hukum
$75.4K
Pemasaran
$209K
Operasi Pemasaran
$118K
Manajer Desain Produk
$185K
Manajer Program
$156K
Penjualan
$65.3K
Arsitek Solusi
$72.6K
Peneliti UX
$139K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Asurion adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $230,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Asurion adalah $123,333.

