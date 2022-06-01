Cégjegyzék
Zeta Global
Zeta Global Fizetések

A Zeta Global fizetése $6,636 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing műveletek pozícióhoz az alsó végén $392,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zeta Global. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $62.6K
Adatelemző
$136K
Adattudós
$55.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Marketing műveletek
$6.6K
Terméktervező
$115K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$392K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zeta Global cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $392,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zeta Global cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $88,740.

