Willis Towers Watson Fizetések

A Willis Towers Watson fizetése $19,281 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Cybersecurity Analyst pozícióhoz az alsó végén $227,515-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Willis Towers Watson. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuárius
Median $123K
Üzleti elemző
Median $65K
Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $90K

Termékmenedzser
Median $107K
Üzletfejlesztés
$46.5K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$69.7K
Adattudós
$41.7K
Projektmenedzser
$79K
Értékesítés
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Szoftvermérnök
$54.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $120K
Megoldástervező
$228K
Teljes juttatási csomag
$81.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Willis Towers Watson cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $227,515 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Willis Towers Watson cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $74,339.

