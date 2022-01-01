Cégjegyzék
Wabtec
Wabtec Fizetések

A Wabtec fizetése $45,531 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $144,469-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Wabtec. Utoljára frissítve: 11/13/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $105K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $90.2K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $123K

Technikai programmenedzser
Median $113K
Informatikus (IT)
$45.5K
Terméktervező
$98.5K
Projektmenedzser
$142K
Megoldástervező
$144K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Wabtec cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $144,469 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Wabtec cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $109,000.

Egyéb források