Udemy Fizetések

A Udemy fizetése $48,676 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $382,500-ig egy Ingatlankezelő pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Udemy. Utoljára frissítve: 9/20/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
Marketing
Median $166K

Terméktervező
Median $165K
Toborzó
Median $115K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $117K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$135K
Üzleti elemző
$255K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$275K
Adattudományi vezető
$72.1K
Marketing műveletek
$139K
Termékmenedzser
$48.7K
Programvezető
$117K
Projektmenedzser
$172K
Ingatlankezelő
$383K
Értékesítés
$122K
Megoldástervező
$218K
Műszaki programvezető
$147K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$291K
GYIK

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Udemy é Ingatlankezelő at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $382,500. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Udemy é $165,334.

