Cégjegyzék
Thales
Thales Fizetések

A Thales fizetése $20,100 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $176,880-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Thales. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
LR6 $42.8K
LR7 $48.4K
LR8 $68.5K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $73K
Megoldástervező
Median $84.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Adattudós
Median $40.2K
Értékesítés
Median $161K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$48.8K
Repülőgépmérnök
$76K
Vegyészmérnök
$20.5K

Kutató Mérnök

Villamosmérnök
$66.9K
Hardvermérnök
$23.5K
Informatikus (IT)
$20.1K
Jogi
$64.1K
Gépészmérnök
$86.5K
Optikai mérnök
$41.9K
Terméktervező
$175K
Termékmenedzser
$65K
Projektmenedzser
$90.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$177K
Műszaki programvezető
$52.7K
Műszaki író
$44K
UX kutató
$70.7K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Thales cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $176,880 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Thales cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $65,001.

