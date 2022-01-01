Cégjegyzék
SS&C Technologies Fizetések

A SS&C Technologies fizetése $11,488 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $249,240-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SS&C Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Associate Software Engineer $86.8K
Software Engineer $114K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Principal Software Engineer $200K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Hálózati Mérnök

Könyvelő
Median $65K
Termékmenedzser
Median $89K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ügyfélszolgálat
Median $64K
Toborzó
Median $40.3K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$17.5K
Üzleti elemző
$94.4K
Adattudós
$97.5K
Pénzügyi elemző
$76.5K
Informatikus (IT)
$75.6K
Jogi
$196K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$69.7K
Terméktervező
$11.5K
Projektmenedzser
$52.5K
Értékesítés
$102K
Értékesítési mérnök
$108K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$249K
Megoldástervező
$214K
Műszaki programvezető
$115K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$186K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SS&C Technologies cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $249,240 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SS&C Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $94,389.

Egyéb források