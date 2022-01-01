Cégjegyzék
SRI International
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

SRI International Fizetések

A SRI International fizetése $100,667 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $271,350-ig egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SRI International. Utoljára frissítve: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hardvermérnök
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Adattudós
Median $150K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $125K

Kutató tudós

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$128K
Vegyészmérnök
$124K

Kutatómérnök

Gépészmérnök
$154K
Projektmenedzser
$196K
Technikai programmenedzser
$271K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SRI International cégnél: Technikai programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $271,350 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SRI International cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a SRI International cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • FINRA
  • Battelle
  • MITRE
  • TIAA
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sri-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.