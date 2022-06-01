Cégjegyzék
Medable
Medable Fizetések

A Medable fizetése $80,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $333,660-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Medable. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Műszaki programvezető
Median $120K
Pénzügyi elemző
$125K
Terméktervező
$294K

Termékmenedzser
$80.4K
Szoftvermérnök
$128K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$334K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Medable cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $333,660 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Medable cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $126,898.

