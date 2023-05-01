Cégjegyzék
    Innergex Renewable Energy is an independent renewable power producer operating in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind and solar farms, and energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of February 23, 2022, it owned and operated 80 facilities with a net installed capacity of 3,101 megawatts and had interests in under development and prospective projects. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

    http://www.innergex.com
    Weboldal
    1990
    Alapítás éve
    488
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $500M-$1B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

