IMC
  • Fizetések
  • Pénzügyi elemző

  • Összes Pénzügyi elemző fizetés

IMC Pénzügyi elemző Fizetések

A medián Pénzügyi elemző kompenzációs in United States csomag a IMC cégnél összesen $269K yearként. Tekintsd meg a IMC teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
Összesen évente
$269K
Szint
L3
Alapbér
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$93.8K
Cégnél töltött évek
0-1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
0-1 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a IMC?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióra a IMC cégnél in United States évi $297,500 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A IMC cégnél a Pénzügyi elemző szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $268,750.

Egyéb források

