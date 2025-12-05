Cégjegyzék
A medián Megoldástervező kompenzációs in Ireland csomag a Fenergo cégnél összesen €108K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Fenergo teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Összesen évente
$125K
Szint
-
Alapbér
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
3 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
10 Év
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Megoldástervező pozícióra a Fenergo cégnél in Ireland évi €133,207 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Fenergo cégnél a Megoldástervező szerepkörre in Ireland jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció €116,944.

Egyéb források

