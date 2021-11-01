Cégkönyvtár
Exact Sciences Fizetések

Exact Sciences fizetési tartománya $108,455 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti működés alsó végén $353,760 Jogi felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Exact Sciences. Utoljára frissítve: 8/22/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $115K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$171K
Üzleti működés
$108K

Üzleti elemző
$149K
Adatelemző
$149K
Adattudós
$141K
Informatikus
$150K
Jogi
$354K
Termékdizájner
$132K
Termékvezető
$241K
Projektmenedzser
$175K
Értékesítés
$196K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Exact Sciences-nél a Jogi at the Common Range Average level, évi $353,760 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Exact Sciences-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $149,223.

Egyéb források