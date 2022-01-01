Cégjegyzék
Cerner Fizetések

A Cerner fizetése $2,387 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $195,640-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cerner. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Backend szoftvermérnök

Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $58.3K
Megoldástervező
Median $91.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Üzleti műveletek
$53.3K
Üzleti elemző
$49.8K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$51.7K
Adatelemző
$68.7K
Adattudományi vezető
$58.1K
Adattudós
$63.7K
Emberi erőforrás
$14.1K
Informatikus (IT)
$124K
Terméktervező
Median $100K
Termékmenedzser
$2.4K
Programmenedzser
Median $95.8K
Értékesítés
$196K
Értékesítési mérnök
$87.6K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$140K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$19.3K
Technikai programmenedzser
Median $97.6K
Technikai író
$88.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Cerner cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $195,640 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Cerner cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $61,012.

