Cégjegyzék
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Fizetések

A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation fizetése $184,075 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $241,200-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programvezető
Median $208K
Adattudós
$241K
Terméktervező
$230K

Szoftvermérnök
$184K

Kutató Tudós

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $241,200 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $218,750.

