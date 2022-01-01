Cégkönyvtár
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Fizetések

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. fizetési tartománya $181,570 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $1,281,375 Befektetési bankár felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Utoljára frissítve: 8/25/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Kvantitatív fejlesztő

Pénzügyi elemző
Median $235K
Adatelemző
$251K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Informatikus
$293K
Befektetési bankár
$1.28M
Termékvezető
$371K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$492K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is Befektetési bankár at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,281,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is $292,530.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Balyasny Asset Management L.P.-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • WorldQuant
  • BCG
  • McKinsey
  • Plaid
  • Addepar
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források