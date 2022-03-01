Cégjegyzék
AVEVA
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

AVEVA Fizetések

A AVEVA fizetése $26,427 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $209,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a AVEVA. Utoljára frissítve: 8/26/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $209K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $111K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Marketing
Median $120K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$147K
Adattudós
$99.5K
Pénzügyi elemző
$102K
Terméktervező
$100K
Termékmenedzser
$128K
Programvezető
$67.2K
Projektmenedzser
$92.2K
Értékesítés
$26.4K
Megoldástervező
$113K
Műszaki programvezető
$148K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại AVEVA là Szoftvermérnöki vezető với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $209,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại AVEVA là $111,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a AVEVA cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Verint
  • IHS Markit
  • EQ
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Cognizant
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források