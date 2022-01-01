Cégjegyzék
Ambry Genetics
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Ambry Genetics Fizetések

A Ambry Genetics fizetése $71,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $226,860-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Ambry Genetics. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $115K
Üzleti elemző
$71.4K
Adattudós
$227K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Terméktervező
$123K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Ambry Genetics cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $226,860 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Ambry Genetics cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $119,003.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Ambry Genetics cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • LEK
  • Dialpad
  • Sema4
  • Integrated DNA Technologies
  • ESET
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források