Wabtec वेतन

Wabtec का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $45,531 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $144,469 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Wabtec. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/13/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $105K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $90.2K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
Median $123K

टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
Median $113K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$45.5K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$98.5K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$142K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$144K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Wabtec में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $144,469 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Wabtec में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $109,000 है।

