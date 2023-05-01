कंपनी निर्देशिका
VAST Data
    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    वेबसाइट
    2016
    स्थापना वर्ष
    751
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $250M-$500M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन