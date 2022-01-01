कंपनी निर्देशिका
Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software वेतन

Ultimate Software का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $70,745 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए $189,945 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Ultimate Software. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/21/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $110K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$99.5K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$190K

इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$70.7K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$76.9K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$184K
Ultimate Software में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंटिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $189,945 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Ultimate Software में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $104,875 है।

