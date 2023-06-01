कंपनी निर्देशिका
Triple Ring Technologies
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    के बारे में

    Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company that partners with clients in medtech, life sciences, and sustainability & the environment to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. They have offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen and offer capabilities in early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, market access, strategic investment, and incubation. For more information, visit www.tripleringtech.com or email Info@tripleringtech.com.

    http://tripleringtech.com
    वेबसाइट
    2005
    स्थापना वर्ष
    126
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    फीचर्ड जॉब्स

      Triple Ring Technologies के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

    अन्य संसाधन