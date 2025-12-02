कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट वेतन

TechnipFMC में औसत साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $97.2K से $138K तक है। TechnipFMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$110K - $131K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$97.2K$110K$131K$138K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechnipFMC?

सामान्य प्रश्न

TechnipFMC में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $138,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechnipFMC में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $97,200 है।

अन्य संसाधन

