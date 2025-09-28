कंपनी निर्देशिका
Realtek Semiconductor
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर

  • सभी प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Realtek Semiconductor प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Realtek Semiconductor में मध्यक प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Taiwan पैकेज प्रति year कुल NT$3.42M है। Realtek Semiconductor के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Project Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
प्रति वर्ष कुल
NT$3.42M
स्तर
8
मूल वेतन
NT$1.9M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
बोनस
NT$1.52M
कंपनी में वर्ष
2 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
14 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से NT$953K+ (कभी-कभी NT$9.53M+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें

योगदान दें

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NT$5,207,790 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Realtek Semiconductor में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Taiwan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NT$3,308,468 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Realtek Semiconductor के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • MediaTek
  • TSMC
  • Silicon Motion
  • Pushpay
  • Cerner
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन