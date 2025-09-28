कंपनी निर्देशिका
Realtek Semiconductor
Realtek Semiconductor प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Realtek Semiconductor में मध्यक प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in Taiwan पैकेज प्रति year कुल NT$2.11M है। Realtek Semiconductor के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Systems Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
प्रति वर्ष कुल
NT$2.11M
स्तर
6
मूल वेतन
NT$939K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
बोनस
NT$1.17M
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
3 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर på Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan ligger på en årlig total ersättning på NT$3,037,273. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Realtek Semiconductor för प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर rollen in Taiwan är NT$2,521,617.

