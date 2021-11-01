कंपनी निर्देशिका
Northern Trust
Northern Trust वेतन

Northern Trust का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $46,672 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $255,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Northern Trust. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/9/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $148K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $78K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $110K

इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
Median $46.7K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
Median $238K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
Median $123K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $255K
अकाउंटेंट
$107K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$63.7K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$79.6K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$81.4K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$94.5K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$86.2K
इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर
$86.2K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$139K
रिक्रूटर
$131K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$109K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$240K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Northern Trust में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $255,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Northern Trust में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $108,206 है।

