IHS Markit प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

IHS Markit में औसत प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in Australia प्रति year A$122K से A$170K तक है। IHS Markit के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$85.9K - $101K
Australia
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$80.2K$85.9K$101K$112K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IHS Markit?

सामान्य प्रश्न

IHS Markit in Australia में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज A$169,803 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IHS Markit में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Australia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा A$121,909 है।

अन्य संसाधन

