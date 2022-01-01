कंपनी निर्देशिका
Health Catalyst
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Health Catalyst वेतन

Health Catalyst का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $63,680 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $182,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Health Catalyst. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $128K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $143K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$83.6K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$82.3K
मार्केटिंग
$108K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $120K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $182K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$63.7K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Health Catalyst में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $182,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Health Catalyst में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $120,000 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Health Catalyst के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन