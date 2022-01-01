कंपनी निर्देशिका
Extreme Networks
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Extreme Networks वेतन

Extreme Networks का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $97,013 से उच्च स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए $243,775 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Extreme Networks. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/10/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$97K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$114K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
मार्केटिंग
$166K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$211K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$133K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$176K
सेल्स
$244K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$192K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $195K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$147K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Extreme Networks में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सेल्स at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $243,775 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Extreme Networks में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $156,225 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Extreme Networks के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • MobileIron
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Akamai
  • Cisco
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन