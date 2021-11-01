कंपनी निर्देशिका
Exact Sciences वेतन

Exact Sciences का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय परिचालन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $108,455 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक कानूनी के लिए $353,760 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Exact Sciences. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/22/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $115K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

जैव चिकित्सा इंजीनियर
$171K
व्यवसाय परिचालन
$108K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$149K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$149K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$141K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$150K
कानूनी
$354K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$132K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$241K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$175K
बिक्री
$196K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Exact Sciences är $149,223.

