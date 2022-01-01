कंपनी निर्देशिका
Equal Experts वेतन

Equal Experts का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $42,771 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $299,495 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Equal Experts. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/12/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $42.8K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा एनालिस्ट
$61.2K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$205K

रिक्रूटर
$109K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$188K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$299K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Equal Experts में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $299,495 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Equal Experts में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $148,650 है।

अन्य संसाधन