CGI सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

CGI में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Canada Associate Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year CA$75.2K से Lead Analyst के लिए प्रति year CA$125K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज कुल CA$82.6K है। CGI के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा


