कंपनी निर्देशिका
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association वेतन

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $54,270 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $265,320 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/31/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $107K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

एक्चुअरी
Median $168K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $100K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $70K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$161K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$54.3K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
Median $100K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$149K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$111K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$265K

डेटा आर्किटेक्ट

सामान्य प्रश्न

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $265,320 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $109,000 है।

