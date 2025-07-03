कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation वेतन

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $184,075 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए $241,200 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

$160K

प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
Median $208K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$241K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$230K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$184K

रिसर्च साइंटिस्ट

आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंटिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $241,200 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $218,750 है।

