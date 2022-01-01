कंपनी निर्देशिका
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. वेतन

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $159,200 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक निवेश बैंकर के लिए $1,281,375 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/25/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

मात्रात्मक डेवलपर

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $235K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$251K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$159K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$293K
निवेश बैंकर
$1.28M
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$371K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$492K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका निवेश बैंकर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $1,281,375 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $271,890 है।

