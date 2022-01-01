कंपनी निर्देशिका
Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions वेतन

Alight Solutions का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक मानव संसाधन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $31,286 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक राजस्व परिचालन के लिए $221,100 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Alight Solutions. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $124K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
Median $103K
व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक
$211K

ग्राहक सेवा
$39.2K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$173K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$142K
मानव संसाधन
$31.3K
विपणन परिचालन
$117K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$93.5K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$84.6K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$67.7K
राजस्व परिचालन
$221K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$188K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$199K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$216K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Alight Solutions में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका राजस्व परिचालन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $221,100 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Alight Solutions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $123,500 है।

