Wabtec
Wabtec משכורות

המשכורת של Wabtec נעה בין $45,531 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $144,469 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Wabtec. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $105K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס מכונות
Median $90.2K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $123K

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $113K
טכנולוג מידע
$45.5K
מעצב מוצר
$98.5K
מנהל פרויקט
$142K
אדריכל פתרונות
$144K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Wabtec הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $144,469. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Wabtec הוא $109,000.

