Udemy משכורות

המשכורת של Udemy נעה בין $48,676 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $382,500 עבור מנהל נכסים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Udemy. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
שיווק
Median $166K

מעצב מוצר
Median $165K
גיוס
Median $115K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $117K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$135K
אנליסט עסקי
$255K
שירות לקוחות
$275K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$72.1K
תפעול שיווק
$139K
מנהל מוצר
$48.7K
מנהל תוכנית
$117K
מנהל פרויקט
$172K
מנהל נכסים
$383K
מכירות
$122K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$218K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$147K
משקיע הון סיכון
$291K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Udemy הוא מנהל נכסים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $382,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Udemy הוא $165,334.

משאבים נוספים