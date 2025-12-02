ספריית חברות
  • שכר
  • מהנדס מכונות

  • כל שכר מהנדס מכונות

TechnipFMC מהנדס מכונות שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס מכונות in United States ב-TechnipFMC מגיעה ל-$86K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TechnipFMC. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
TechnipFMC
Mechanical Engineer
New York, NY
סה״כ לשנה
$86K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$86K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
6 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכונות ב-TechnipFMC in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $95,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TechnipFMC עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכונות in United States הוא $86,000.

משאבים נוספים

