Silicon Labs משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Silicon Labs נע בין $50,868 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$301,500 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Silicon Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025
33%
שנה 1
33%
שנה 2
33%
שנה 3
ב-Silicon Labs, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמנים של וסטינג למשך 3 שנים:
33% נרכש ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% נרכש ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% נרכש ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
