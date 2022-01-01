מדריך חברות
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Silicon Labs נע בין $50,868 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$301,500 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Silicon Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $150K

מהנדס ASIC

פיתוח עסקי
$194K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$94.5K
מעצב מוצר
$89.7K
מנהל מוצר
$146K
מנהל פרויקטים
$221K
מכירות
$102K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$165K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$50.9K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$302K
לוח זמנים לוסטינג

33%

שנה 1

33%

שנה 2

33%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

ב-Silicon Labs, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמנים של וסטינג למשך 3 שנים:

  • 33% נרכש ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% נרכש ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% נרכש ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Silicon Labs הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $301,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Silicon Labs הוא $145,725.

