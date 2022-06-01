מדריך חברות
Integrate משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Integrate נע בין $3,906 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$80,400 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Integrate. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $13.9K
מנהל מוצר
$3.9K
מנהל פרויקטים
$80.4K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Integrate הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $80,400. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Integrate הוא $13,900.

